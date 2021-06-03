first alert weather

Several Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Today & Tomorrow

NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting some gray skies and thunderstorms for today, tonight and tomorrow.

There will be a few showers to start morning.

Later this afternoon into this evening will be cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the 70s.

Best chance of a thunderstorm is in western CT, near the NYS border.

Lots of clouds roll in tomorrow night into Friday morning for another round of thunderstorms. These will be a little stronger compared to today's weather. Highs in the 80s.

Today's Forecast

By this weekend, temperatures turn hot with highs in the mid 80s on Saturday and low 90s on Sunday.

We're also looking at temperatures in the low to mid 90s for the early part of next week.

