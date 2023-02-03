Several Ski Areas in Conn. Close Early in Anticipation of Gusty Wind Conditions

Multiple ski areas in the state are closing early in anticipation of tonight's gusty wind.

Ski Sundown in New Hartford is closing at 4 p.m. They said they'll reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone who purchased tickets, lessons or rentals after 4 p.m. Friday will automatically be refunded.

Mount Southington announced that they're closing at 5 p.m. due to high winds. All of their trails and lifts will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Their 9:30 a.m. Snow Fox lessons will also be canceled because of extremely cold temperatures. Private lessons at 8:30 a.m. will also be canceled. Anyone who paid in advance for these lessons will be refunded.

Powder Ridge in Middlefield canceled all of their tubing sessions for Friday. In addition, skiing, ski bike and board will close at 5 p.m.

Their on-site restaurant, Fire at the Ridge, will stay open until 10 p.m.

Mohawk Mountain in West Cornwall is closing at 4 p.m.

Salisbury's annual Jumpfest canceled Friday's events because of the dangerous wind chills.

