skiing

Several Ski Areas in Conn. Close Early in Anticipation of Gusty Wind Conditions

By Angela Fortuna

Mount Southington in December 2022
NBC Connecticut

Multiple ski areas in the state are closing early in anticipation of tonight's gusty wind.

Ski Sundown in New Hartford is closing at 4 p.m. They said they'll reopen at 8 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone who purchased tickets, lessons or rentals after 4 p.m. Friday will automatically be refunded.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Mount Southington announced that they're closing at 5 p.m. due to high winds. All of their trails and lifts will reopen at 8:30 a.m. Saturday.

Their 9:30 a.m. Snow Fox lessons will also be canceled because of extremely cold temperatures. Private lessons at 8:30 a.m. will also be canceled. Anyone who paid in advance for these lessons will be refunded.

Local

East Haven 1 hour ago

East Haven Police Look for Man That Sold Stolen Truck From Carmax

West Hartford 1 hour ago

Man in Car Approached Child Who Got Off School Bus in West Hartford: Police

Powder Ridge in Middlefield canceled all of their tubing sessions for Friday. In addition, skiing, ski bike and board will close at 5 p.m.

Their on-site restaurant, Fire at the Ridge, will stay open until 10 p.m.

Mohawk Mountain in West Cornwall is closing at 4 p.m.

Salisbury's annual Jumpfest canceled Friday's events because of the dangerous wind chills.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

skiingconnecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us