Severe Cold Weather Protocol Activated Ahead of Frigid Weekend

After the light snow caused a messy morning commute yesterday, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are forecasting a quiet, but very cold weekend ahead.

Governor Ned Lamont is directing Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol to be activated beginning through at least noon on Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to frigid weather.

Today will be partly sunny and cold with temperature highs near 30.

Saturday will be cloudy, but dry. Highs in the 20s.

Sunday system looks relatively minor but we’ll be watching a potential for a wintery mix of snow or ice in the morning.

We start seeing a more active pattern for next week.

There is a potential for snow and ice on Tuesday.

