Severe Storms Move Through Connecticut, Multiple Towns Reporting Damage

Several towns across Connecticut are cleaning up after severe storms ripped through parts of the state.

The storms prompted multiple severe thunderstorm warnings.

Towns in the greater Hartford area seem to have the most damage reports. Plymouth town officials said there are multiple road closures due to downed trees and wires.

Litchfield County Dispatch said the following areas are closed to traffic: 400 South Main St. area, 361 South Eagle, Eastview Road, Todd Road and Maple Avenue, and Allentown by Lane Hill Road.

There are two reported trees on homes in Wolcott. One on Hickory Lane and the other Averill Avenue, according to Police Chief Ed Stephens.

Marion Avenue in Southington is closed to traffic because of a tree down in the road. Road barriers can be seen in the area.

Newington officials are responding to a home on Long Street after a tree partly broke and hit part of the roof, bringing down a secondary wire. No one was injured.

Crews are waiting for Eversource to come shut off power. Residents are inside the home sheltering in place while they wait.

Storms moving through brought hail to Washington. Thank you to Keri Taylor-Hoffer for sharing the below video.

In New Britain, there's a tree down on South Street.

Waterbury officials said they received numerous reports of trees and wires down. They say Eversource is out working to restore power to those impacted.

Thunderstorm warnings were issued this afternoon as storms brought thunder, lightning and wind. Severe thunderstorm watches are up for all eight Connecticut counties until 8 p.m.

As of 4:15 p.m., Eversource is reporting about 3,100 power outages across the state.

While we can't rule out another storm firing up, we are in the clear for now. We don't expect widespread storms moving forward. #NBCCT https://t.co/JP1skfFgrh pic.twitter.com/Pb3MqluTiY — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) July 21, 2022

