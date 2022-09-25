first alert weather

Severe Storms Possible Across Connecticut This Afternoon

Showers and storms are likely during this afternoon and evening.

A warm front moving into the northeast will be the focus for the storms to possibly become locally strong or severe late afternoon into the early evening.

The Severe Storm Prediction Center has placed the state in a level one risk for severe storms. Southern Connecticut is at a level two with more instability expected south and west.

The main threat for today's storms will be strong or damaging wind gusts and hail. There is also a chance for an isolated tornado in any storms that form today.

The main timeframe to watch will be after 3 p.m. into the early evening hours.

Track any showers and storms using our interactive radar.

