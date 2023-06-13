Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in Wednesday afternoon, and some towns could see a strong or severe storm.
While we are not expecting a widespread severe weather event, a few storms could be locally strong.
Gusty winds and small hail are the main threats with these storms, which are expected to move through the state between 2 and 8 p.m.
Temperatures could reach the 70s in parts of the state Wednesday. Sunshine is expected on Thursday along with highs around 80 degrees.
