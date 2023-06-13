Severe storms possible Wednesday afternoon and evening

Showers and thunderstorms are expected to move in Wednesday afternoon, and some towns could see a strong or severe storm.

While we are not expecting a widespread severe weather event, a few storms could be locally strong.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms expected tomorrow afternoon. A few storms may be severe with gusty winds and hail. A level 1 out of 5 severe weather risk has been posted for most of Connecticut. pic.twitter.com/X0pEfz1s9h — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) June 13, 2023

Gusty winds and small hail are the main threats with these storms, which are expected to move through the state between 2 and 8 p.m.

Temperatures could reach the 70s in parts of the state Wednesday. Sunshine is expected on Thursday along with highs around 80 degrees.

