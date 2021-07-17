Flash Flood Warnings in Effect as Storms Pass Through the State

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Litchfield County. The warning is in effect through 9:45 p.m.

The storm is producing a lot of lighting and small hail is possible.

Significant wind damage is possible with this storm system.

Major flash flooding potential with these storms. Torrential downpours crawling through Litchfield and Fairfield county. Take extreme caution if you live in the area. pic.twitter.com/3sEvB6X4Dh — Kaitlyn McGrath (@KaitlynMcGrath) July 18, 2021

Severe thunderstorm warnings for several parts of the state have recently expired. Watches still remain in effect for Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven and Tolland counties through 11 p.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Windham and Tolland counties. Both warnings are set to expire by 10:30 p.m.

Severe storms moved through Connecticut Saturday afternoon, causing flooding and storm damage throughout parts of the state.