first alert forecast

Flash Flood Warnings in Effect as Storms Pass Through the State

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Litchfield County. The warning is in effect through 9:45 p.m.

The storm is producing a lot of lighting and small hail is possible.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Significant wind damage is possible with this storm system.

Severe thunderstorm warnings for several parts of the state have recently expired. Watches still remain in effect for Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven and Tolland counties through 11 p.m.

A flash flood warning is in effect for parts of Windham and Tolland counties. Both warnings are set to expire by 10:30 p.m.

Severe storms moved through Connecticut Saturday afternoon, causing flooding and storm damage throughout parts of the state.

Round of Storms Causes Flooding, Damage to Parts of the State

This article tagged under:

first alert forecastfirst alert weatherconnecticut weather
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us