Severe thunderstorms possible this afternoon, evening

Good morning! We have patchy fog this morning with mild and muggy conditions. Fog will burn off later this morning with a mix of sun and clouds.

Things will remain humid with temps reaching the low 80s this afternoon.

The risk for a few thunderstorms will go up after midday through tonight.

Overall risk for severe weather remains low.

But an isolated stronger thunderstorm isn't out of the question later on this evening.

We'll lose the humidity for Sunday with cooler temps in the lower 70s.