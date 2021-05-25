Severe Thunderstorms Possible Wednesday Afternoon, Evening

There is a risk for severe weather in parts of Connecticut Wednesday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures in inland Connecticut will approach 90 degrees with high humidity. A cold front will move towards Connecticut late in the day and will trigger showers and some storms.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

We could see severe thunderstorms with frequent lightning, high winds, and heavy rain move through the state. There is a lower risk for hail and an isolated tornado.

The main threat will be between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m.

While it looks like the main threat will be just west of Connecticut, some of the storms could hold together into the state. The best chance for severe weather will be north and west of I-84.

Thursday will see clearing and lower humidity.