Severe Weather Possible in Connecticut Saturday

After a hot and humid day Friday, a cold front will bring the potential for severe weather to Connecticut on Saturday.

There could be a round of storms Saturday morning but the more significant threat for severe weather will be in the arfternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center puts Connecticut at a "slight" risk of severe weather for Saturday.

Any storms that do form Saturday afternoon could contain frequent lightning, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The stormy weather will clear out for the rest of the weekend making way for beautiful days on Sunday and Monday for the 4th of July.

Get the full forecast here.