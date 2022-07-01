first alert weather

Severe Weather Possible in Connecticut Saturday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a hot and humid day Friday, a cold front will bring the potential for severe weather to Connecticut on Saturday.

There could be a round of storms Saturday morning but the more significant threat for severe weather will be in the arfternoon.

The Storm Prediction Center puts Connecticut at a "slight" risk of severe weather for Saturday.

Any storms that do form Saturday afternoon could contain frequent lightning, damaging winds, hail, and heavy rain.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The stormy weather will clear out for the rest of the weekend making way for beautiful days on Sunday and Monday for the 4th of July.

Get the full forecast here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherconnecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us