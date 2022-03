The NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking scattered showers and a possible thunderstorm for most of today.

While it won't rain the entire day, periods of scattered showers are possible. Much of Saturday afternoon may remain largely dry with mostly cloudy skies.

This evening, a cold front will approach the state with a risk of a thunderstorm.

It won't rain the entire day today, showers will be on and off. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/n1Y1UwwiC9 — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) March 19, 2022

Better weather with clouds and some sunshine for the first day of spring on Sunday.