FIRST ALERT: Two Storm Threats Next Week

NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued two First Alerts for two storms that look to impact the state on Monday and again on Wednesday and Thursday.

A storm will move in Monday which could bring 1 to 3 inches of snow to areas away from the shoreline.

It appears the snow will be falling in the afternoon and into the evening on Monday.

A bigger storm threat could bring a round of heavier snow, wind, and rain by the middle of next week.

NBC Connecticut

Before the colder air and the storms arrive, the weekend features milder temperatures tracking an area of showers for Saturday afternoon. While most of the showers will be scattered, there could be a period of moderate rain in the eastern part of the state.

Behind the rain, mild temperatures take over for Sunday. Highs will likely top 55-60 degrees. The average high temperature for this time of the year is around 40 degrees.

It's a busy weather week ahead. Showers today. Mild, 55-60 Sunday. Some wet snow Monday (some accumulation, 1-3" inland) bigger storm threat Wednesday. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/FKVfBldmvH — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) December 12, 2020

Stay up to date on the forecast changes over the next several days.