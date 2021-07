Both a warm front and an afternoon cold front will keep shower and thunderstorm chances in the forecast for today.

While it won't rain the entire day, morning rain will give way to some sunshine and humidity for the afternoon. The sunshine may lead to more showers and storms popping up for the afternoon and early evening.

Some storms today could produce strong wind gusts and hail.

Sunshine and very warm temperatures return for the start of the week with highs nearing 90 degrees.