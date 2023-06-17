Showers and storms to start the weekend, improvement expected for Sunday

An area of low pressure will continue to bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms for this afternoon. While it will not rain the entire day, central and eastern Connecticut look to be the focus point for the heaviest downpours.
Temperatures will remain on the cooler side for this afternoon with highs in the 60s to around 70 degrees.
The outlook for Father's Day is for less of a chance of rain and warmer temperatures. While an afternoon shower or storm is possible, most of the day will end up dry.