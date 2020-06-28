Showers and Thunderstorms Likely Sunday Afternoon

Sunday will start out with partly cloudy skies and temperatures are expected to rise into the middle to upper 80's with increased humidity. Dew point values will rise into the upper 60's to even low 70's.

A decent amount of instability will be present and this will result in a shower and thunderstorm threat for the afternoon.

Right now, it appears the thunderstorm threat is between 2-3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The storms will be isolated in nature and there is a slight risk that some of the storms could become strong or even severe.

The main threats with the storms will be damaging wind gusts, hail and frequent lightning.

Some cities and towns saw some helpful rainfall on Saturday, but much of Connecticut remains below normal levels of rainfall.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team for updates.