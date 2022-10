A developing ocean low pressure system will bring clouds, showers, and cooler temperatures today.

After the showers develop into this afternoon, we will see on-and-off showers right through the day on Monday. There is the possibility of a rumble of thunder and an embedded downpour on Monday as well.

Showers developing from SE to NW during the late AM (shore) and afternoon (inland) Details https://t.co/ynQZtibhYU #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/BsNPMkgX5c — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) October 23, 2022

Once the showers clear on Tuesday, milder temperatures will settle in for the state for much of next week.