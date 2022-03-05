first alert weather

Showers, Milder Temperatures for the Weekend

By Darren Sweeney

After a couple of chilly days, milder air will begin to work into the state over the weekend.

Along with the milder air, there will be a rising chance for rain tonight and Sunday morning.

A warm front will approach the state late tonight into Sunday morning. Along with this front, clouds and a round of showers are likely.

The showers will be mainly centered on Sunday morning.

Once the showers clear the state, afternoon high temperatures are expected to warm into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The record high temperatures at Windsor Locks on Sunday is 64. The current forecast is for a high near 62.

Track the showers and get more details on the weekend forecast on the First Alert weather blog.

