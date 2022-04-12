Showers Moving Out, Mild Weather Working In

NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking a mild stretch of weather over the next few days.

Scattered showers are impacting the state Tuesday morning. By lunchtime, the showers will move out of the state with clearing skies working in for the afternoon.

This afternoon will feature sunny skies with temperatures climbing into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Rain showers will move out by 11am with beautiful weather working into the state for the afternoon. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/bBhVEl6S3F — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) April 12, 2022

The mild weather will continue into Wednesday with highs once again expected to reach 70 degrees.

Thursday could feature summer-like weather with highs expected to reach 80 degrees for inland areas of the state.

