StormTracker

Showers return Sunday afternoon ahead of a damp start to the workweek

By Alexis Clemons

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

After a stormy Saturday for parts of the state, Sunday begins on a drier note.

However, rain showers return this afternoon, mainly for central and eastern Connecticut.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Temperatures will only warm into the 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Rain will fall on all of the state tonight as temperatures cool into the 50s.

Weather Stories

StormTracker 8 mins ago

Today's Forecast

StormTracker Mar 24

NBC Connecticut StormTracker Weather Experience

Waves of rain showers are expected through Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us