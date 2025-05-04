Showers return Sunday afternoon ahead of a damp start to the workweek

After a stormy Saturday for parts of the state, Sunday begins on a drier note.

However, rain showers return this afternoon, mainly for central and eastern Connecticut.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Temperatures will only warm into the 60s and lower 70s this afternoon.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Rain will fall on all of the state tonight as temperatures cool into the 50s.

Waves of rain showers are expected through Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 60s.