Showers, Storms, High Heat in the Forecast

A warm front will approach the state on Monday and bring with it the chance for showers and storms. Before the front arrives, a brighter day is in the forecast for today with highs in the 80s.
Some of the storms could contain heavy rain and the potential for severe weather exists from the morning until the afternoon.
While the severe risk is low some storms could contain a damaging wind gust. Once the storms pass, 90-plus-degree heat builds in for the week.
Not only are we expecting high heat, we're expecting rising humidity through the week. Drier air will work in by Friday but the heat will continue.