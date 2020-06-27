first alert weather

Showers & Thunderstorms Likely Sunday Afternoon

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are forecasting showers and thunderstorms to move in the state Sunday afternoon.

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal, Inc.

Sunday will start out with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures are expected to rise into the middle to upper 80s with increased humidity. Dew point values will rise into the upper 60s to even low 70s.

A decent amount of instability will be present and this will result in a shower and thunderstorm threat for the afternoon.

Right now it appears the thunderstorm threat is between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The storms will be isolated in nature and there is a slight risk that some of the storms could become strong or even severe.

The main threats with the storms will be damaging wind gusts, hail, and frequent lightning.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert weather team for updates.

