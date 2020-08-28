first alert weather

Showers, Thunderstorms Possible Saturday

The NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists are tracking showers and thunderstorms that will impact the state Saturday.

The unsettled weather is a combination of a cold front pushing through the state paired with the remnants of Hurricane Laura.

The remnants of laura could bring some beneficial downpours into the state.

There are two windows for the storms - early Saturday morning and again during the late afternoon and evening hours. The risk of severe weather looks low, but heavy rain and gusty winds could develop.

Sunday looks gorgeous with clear skies and comfortable temperatures.

