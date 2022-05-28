first alert weather

Showers & Thunderstorms to Start Memorial Day Weekend

NBC Connecticut Meteorologists are tracking scattered showers and thunderstorms for Saturday afternoon.

By Josh Cingranelli

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A front that is moving toward Connecticut will be responsible for scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms as we head into Saturday afternoon.

Any storm that does form could include lightning, heavy rain, small hail and gusty winds.

First Alert Future Radar for Saturday at 3pm.

While the severe weather threat is low there still is a chance for an isolated strong to severe thunderstorm.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The good news is that most of the moisture and storms will be out of Connecticut by Saturday evening and gorgeous weather will work into the state for Sunday and Monday.

Sunday features mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s and Monday will feature partly cloudy skies with highs in the low 90s.

Stay with the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather Team for updates.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherweatherconnecticut weatherfirst alertrain
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us