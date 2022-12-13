Significant Snowfall Possible in Part of the State Thursday Night

Part of Connecticut could see significant snowfall Thursday night and into the day Friday.

Our NBC Connecticut meteorologists are tracking a storm system that is expected to bring rain and snow to the state after dark Thursday.

The valley and shoreline towns will see mainly rain. The highest probability for snow will be in the Northwest Hills.

Snow will be heavy and wet, particularly in the hill towns, and could make for difficult driving conditions heading into Friday. Some power outages are possible.

Minor accumulation is possible in the Hartford area, but the hill towns are more likely to see significant snowfall totals.

The storm will wind down during the day Friday.

