Sleet, Heavy Rain Move Through After Quick Burst of Snow

By Angela Fortuna and Rachael Jay

NBC Universal, Inc.

Sleet and heavy rain are now moving through the state after a quick burst of snow this afternoon.

Gusty winds and flooding are also possible this evening.

A heavy burst of snow caused low visibility and difficult driving conditions. Conditions have since improved.

Dozens of schools dismissed early ahead of the storm. Some areas saw up to about an inch of snow today.

Winter weather advisories are posted for Litchfield, Hartford, Fairfield, New Haven, Tolland and Windham counties. There's also a river flood warning in effect for part of New London County.

Strong winds will also be a concern late this evening. A wind advisory is in effect for parts of New London and Middlesex counties.

One to two inches of rain may fall in a short period of time. At that point, flooding is a concern.

Thunder is also possible. If there is thunder, it will be extremely loud.

Temperatures will go up more than 10 degrees overnight with expected temps between 45 and 50 degrees.

Minor coastal flooding is possible early tomorrow morning with the high tide cycles between 1 and 3 a.m. along the shoreline.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for parts of Fairfield, Middlesex, New Haven and New London counties.

A shower is possible early on Thursday. Highs will be in the mid 40s. Friday looks sunny with highs in the low 30s.

As we look to next week, there are multiple chances for rain in the forecast.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

