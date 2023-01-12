connecticut weather

Snow Causes Some Slick Spots

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Snow and rain, which have been mostly light, moved through Thursday morning, and parts of the state received a coating to an inch of snow, which caused some slippery driving conditions.

Snow and rain, which have been mostly light, moved through Thursday morning, and parts of the state received a coating to an inch of snow, which caused some slippery driving conditions.
Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Temperatures creep into the lower 40s and showers will be scattered this afternoon,

Rain will pour down at times tonight, and there might be a little thunder and lightning.

Local

connecticut weather 41 mins ago

Heavy Rain, Gusty Winds Expected Thursday Night

Waterbury 2 hours ago

Waterbury Teacher Wins Prestigious Milken Educator Award

The rain will end quickly Friday morning.

Temperatures will drop from the lower 50s to around 40 by late afternoon.

The weekend is bright and cooler.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

connecticut weather
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us