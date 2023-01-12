Snow Causes Some Slick Spots

Snow and rain, which have been mostly light, moved through Thursday morning, and parts of the state received a coating to an inch of snow, which caused some slippery driving conditions.

Temperatures creep into the lower 40s and showers will be scattered this afternoon,

Rain will pour down at times tonight, and there might be a little thunder and lightning.

The rain will end quickly Friday morning.

Temperatures will drop from the lower 50s to around 40 by late afternoon.

The weekend is bright and cooler.