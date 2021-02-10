first alert weather

Slick Spots Possible This Morning

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Some slick spots are possible this morning with temperatures in the teens and low 20s across the state.

As the day goes on, there will be plenty of sun that mixes with clouds. The day will be chilly with highs in the low 30s.

The clouds stick around tomorrow as a storm misses us to our south. A flurry is possible.

Local

Travelers Championship 19 mins ago

Dustin Johnson Commits to 2021 Travelers Championship

governor ned lamont 1 hour ago

Gov. Lamont to Give Budget Address Today

Tomorrow, highs will be in the low 30s.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be cloudy with temperatures in the high 20s or low 30s.

As we look ahead, our next storm chance is Sunday. Stay with NBC Connecticut First Alert meteorologists as they fine tune the details.

For more details on the forecast, click here.

This article tagged under:

first alert weatherfirst alert forecastweather
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us