Smoky skies, warm temperatures expected today

By Darren Sweeney

A plume of Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to move through the northeast today.

While lots of sunshine is expected through today, a thick haze will be noticed in the sky filtering today's sunshine.

Temperatures will remain on the warm and comfortable side. The average high for today is 83 degrees. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s.

More humidity and the chance for a shower arrives on Monday out ahead of a cold front.

More forecast details can be found on our NBC Connecticut weather blog.

