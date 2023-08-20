Smoky skies, warm temperatures expected today

A plume of Canadian wildfire smoke is expected to move through the northeast today.

A lot of haze can be expected today with another round of Canadian wildfire smoke moving through the northeast. #NBCCT pic.twitter.com/w6ZGbIIomZ — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) August 20, 2023

While lots of sunshine is expected through today, a thick haze will be noticed in the sky filtering today's sunshine.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Temperatures will remain on the warm and comfortable side. The average high for today is 83 degrees. High temperatures are expected to be in the mid to upper 80s.

More humidity and the chance for a shower arrives on Monday out ahead of a cold front.

More forecast details can be found on our NBC Connecticut weather blog.