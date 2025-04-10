Snow accumulation possible in parts of the state Thursday night

Parts of Connecticut could get some April snow overnight Thursday and into Friday morning.

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking the possibility for some snow accumulation in the northwest and northeast hills.

Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s overnight with mostly clear skies and calm winds. This could lead to frosty spots in parts of the state Thursday morning.

High temperatures are expected to return to the 50s during the day, and a few sprinkles are possible by Thursday evening.

The rain could transition to snow in some towns as the temperatures drop back down to the 30s.

There will be a break in the dreary weather Friday afternoon before another round of precipitation Friday night and Saturday morning. The rain could be heavy at times.

