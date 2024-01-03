StormTracker

Snow appears likely for most of Connecticut this weekend

Forecast models are beginning to come into agreement that there is the possibility of accumulating snow for just about all of Connecticut this weekend.

A storm will pass south of Connecticut on Thursday, but what comes behind that system could bring us our first significant snow in a long time.

A Canadian high-pressure system will build colder air in for New England, including in Connecticut for the weekend.

On Saturday, a storm system will move up the Eastern Seaboard and move into the cold air mass.

It's still too early to determine how much snow we will get from the storm.

Snow will likely break out sometime around 10 p.m. Saturday and will continue overnight and into Sunday morning. The heaviest snow should shut down around 10 a.m. on Sunday.

It's still too early to determine how much snow we will see, but areas just inland from Long Island Sound could see some of the higher amounts.

