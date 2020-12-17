Snow Blankets Connecticut as Nor'easter Moves Through

Connecticut is waking up to nearly a foot of snow in most parts of the state on Thursday.

A nor'easter began dumping heavy snow across the state around 7 p.m. on Wednesday and it fell at a pace of 1 to 2 inches per hour overnight.

A winter storm warning remained in effect through midday Thursday.

The snow began to mix with some sleet in eastern Connecticut on Thursday morning, but snow amounts continued to pile up through the early morning hours.

Public works crews and the Department of Transportation spent the overnight clearing roads and highways, but travel is treacherous Thursday morning.

On Wednesday, Gov. Ned Lamont urged people to stay off the roads and stay home during the storm. State officials also announced a tractor-trailer and tandem trailer ban on all limited-access highways in the state from 9 p.m. Wednesday to 9 a.m. Thursday. A travel advisory is in effect for all other vehicles.

State police said they have responded to more than 450 calls for service on the highways since the storm began, including 42 crashes. Other calls included spinouts or cars stuck in the snow.

Troopers have responded to

Calls for Service: 467 ⁰Accidents No injuries: 42⁰Accidents with Injuries: 3⁰Motorist Assists: 131

We ask, if you can stay home, please do. If you have to go out, slow down, ditch distractions, & keep a safe distance between you and other vehicles — CT State Police (@CT_STATE_POLICE) December 17, 2020

Traffic appeared light in the early morning hours on Thursday.

Bradley Airport officials said 13 of 16 outbound flights were canceled due to the storm.

Your Photos: The First Major Snowstorm of the Season

The nor'easter forced school districts to either close for the day or move all students to remote learning. See a full list of the cancellations here.

City services in Bridgeport will be closed until noon Thursday, but city officials said this might be subject to change as weather and road conditions develop.

Businesses are also impacted by the snow and Westfarms Mall will open at 1 p.m.

The snow is expected to wind down by midday.