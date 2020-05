After a mild and clear day Thursday, rain and a bit of wet snow is headed our way starting on Friday evening.

No accumulation is expected for most of the state besides a possible coating in the northwest hill.

Blustery and unseasonably cold temperatures for Saturday with highs near 45.

Scattered flurries throughout tomorrow as well.

Mother’s Day is is shaping up nicely with sunny skies and a bit of a breeze throughout the day.

Highs for Sunday will be in the middle 50s.