StormTracker

Snow this morning and more on the way tonight, Saturday morning

The morning snowfall and light rain will continue for a little while on Friday and the NBC Connecticut StormTracker meteorologists are tracking more snow from Friday night into Saturday.

Friday will remain cloudy and cool and temperatures will get to near 50 degrees.

More rain and snow in the hill towns is likely Friday night into Saturday morning.

Parts of northern Connecticut could get one to three inches of snow while others get less than an inch and the shoreline gets rain.

On Sunday, the day of the UConn victory parade and rally, we will have gray skies with a few showers and temperatures in the 50s.

Monday will be brighter and warmer!

If there is snow where you are, you can send photos to us at shareit@nbcconnecticut.com or here.

Here's a look at some of the snow on Friday morning.

Snow near the UConn Horsebarn Hill Arena
Kristen Ramsey
Kristen Ramsey
Snow near the UConn Horsebarn Hill Arena

