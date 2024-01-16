Snow leads to hundreds of school closures, delays; Sleet and freezing rain expected later

Hundreds of schools are closed or delayed on Tuesday and the timing of the snow is expected to create a tricky morning commute.

Many school districts have already announced cancellations and delays. You can see the full list here.

There are also multiple delays and cancellations at Bradley International Airport. If you are flying Tuesday, you're urged to check your flight information prior to arriving to the airport.

Snow forecast for Jan. 16, 2024.

A winter weather advisory went into effect Monday evening and continues through Tuesday evening. Snow began overnight and is continuing on Tuesday.

While it won't be a lot of snow, the timing could cause issues during the morning commute.

There will be periods of light to moderate snow with another surge later in the morning. Sleet and freezing rain will also mix in in some parts of the state.

Untreated roads, sidewalks and parking lots will become slippery.

The snow and precipitation will end in the evening.

Most of the state can expect 1 to 4 inches of snow by the time it ends.

The Litchfield Hills will see snow totals toward the higher end of the range.

It will be windy and colder on Wednesday with highs in the upper 20s. The wind chill will be 15 to 20 degrees.

Highs on Thursday will be in the lower 30s and upper 20s on Friday. There is another chance of snow on Friday.

Get the full forecast here.