Snow Possible for Parts of the State Monday

A quickly developing storm system will brush the state on Monday with some snow possible.

While most of the state will not see any significant accumulation, the southeastern part of the state could see a couple of inches of snow.

We are on the outer fringes of a coastal storm tomorrow. Snow showers amount to not much NW of I-84, with up to 1-2" SE CT. More details on #NBCCT at 6 and on our weather blog https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/0XVKbwQkxV — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) January 2, 2022

There will be a very sharp cutoff of the snow from northwest to southeast.

North and west of Hartford and Interstate 84 will likely see just snow showers and a coating or so of snow. Southeast of I-84 and particularly the southeastern corner of the state, there could be a steadier band of snow for up to 2 to 4 inches of snow.

The timing of the snow looks to develop by mid-morning and wrap up by later in the afternoon.

Any shift to the storm's track north or south will make a big difference as to how much (if any) snow we see in the state. Even if the storm tracks farther south, prepare for a much colder day on Monday. High temperatures will remain in the 20s with wind chill values in the teens at times.

