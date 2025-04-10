Snow possible in parts of state Thursday night into Friday morning

After a frosty morning, clouds will increase through Thursday afternoon and temperatures will warm into the 50s.

The temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight as snow showers move into the state.

Accumulations over an inch are possible in the higher elevations of northeast and northwest Connecticut through Friday morning.

Other inland areas could see a dusting of snow on grassy and elevated surfaces.

The shoreline should just see rainfall.