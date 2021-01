A period of snow showers could make roads a little slippery on Wednesday morning.

The snow will move through the state overnight and into the early morning hours.

Some parts of Connecticut could see about 1-inch of snow, while other areas see little or none.

In those areas that do see some snow, roads could be slick during the morning commute.

The snow showers will be off and on and should come to an end by midday.