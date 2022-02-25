Snow, Sleet Move Into Connecticut

Snow and sleet began falling across Connecticut early Friday morning.

Heavy bands of snow overspread northern parts of the state around 4 a.m. The snow changed over to sleet along the shoreline and in southern Connecticut before sunrise, which is expected to cut down on snow totals for those areas.

Towns along the Massachusetts border could see up to 6" of snow before the storm winds down around 10 a.m. Friday. Central Connecticut is expected to see 2" to 4" of snow mixed with sleet. The immediate shoreline should see an inch or so.

Snow and sleet has begun....Terrible timing for schools and the morning commute. I've had to lower our amounts by a little bit after looking at the morning trends and especially the radar out to our west. Lots of sleet in the southern 1/2 of the state...doesn't pile up very well pic.twitter.com/vqD5igIiR9 — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) February 25, 2022

Many school districts canceled classes ahead of the storm. See the full list here.