Snow, Sleet Move Into Connecticut

Snow and sleet began falling across Connecticut early Friday morning.
Heavy bands of snow overspread northern parts of the state around 4 a.m. The snow changed over to sleet along the shoreline and in southern Connecticut before sunrise, which is expected to cut down on snow totals for those areas.
Towns along the Massachusetts border could see up to 6" of snow before the storm winds down around 10 a.m. Friday. Central Connecticut is expected to see 2" to 4" of snow mixed with sleet. The immediate shoreline should see an inch or so.
Many school districts canceled classes ahead of the storm. See the full list here.