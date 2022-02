A strong cold front will bring brief snow squalls, strong wind gusts and dropping temperatures Saturday afternoon.

The snow squalls will arrive late morning through the afternoon. A quick coating to one inch of snow is likely.

Behind the snow and wind will be dropping temperatures. Any untreated surfaces will freeze, with slippery walking and travel likely into this evening.

Calmer and brighter weather returns for Sunday with highs in the 30s.

Temps will warm to the 30s before intense snow squalls and wind move through, the temps drop behind the squalls.. slippery travel is possible PM/Evening. #NBCCT https://t.co/ynQZtisTnu pic.twitter.com/KBY0vWHRjE — Darren Sweeney NBCCT (@DarrenSweeney) February 19, 2022