Snow Squalls Wednesday Followed by Bitter Wind Chills

Wind chills could be below zero by Thursday morning.

After sleet and freezing rain move out Tuesday night, colder temperatures will keep roads in some areas slippery with ice into Wednesday morning.

Expect a mix of sun and clouds before noon on Monday.

In the afternoon, an arctic cold front will move in and bring a few afternoon snow squalls as temperatures fall.

That front will usher in some of the coldest temperatures of the season.

By Thursday morning, expect wind chills of -10 to 5-above. Actual temperatures will be in the 20s by Thursday afternoon.

