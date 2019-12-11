weather

Snow Totals

Person using snowblower to clear wnow
NBC Connecticut

Snow fell overnight, leading to several school delays and closings on Wednesday morning. Here is a look at the snow totals.

Note: Data for all cities and towns is not available. Comment below and let us know how much snow you have.

  • Ashford: 3 inches
  • Bethel: 3.5 inches
  • Bradley Airport: 3 inches
  • Bridgeport Airport: 2.2 inches
  • Bridgewater: 5 inches
  • Burlington: 4.5 inches
  • Chaplin: 3 inches
  • Columbia: 3 inches
  • Coventry: 4.1 inches
  • Danbury: 3.7 inches
  • Durham: 2.5 inches
  • East Hartford: 2.8 inches
  • Easton: 2.5 inches
  • Enfield: 3 inches
  • Fairfield: 2.1 inches
  • Farmington: 3.7 inches
  • Gilman: 3 inches
  • Greenwich: 2.1 inches
  • Guilford: 3 inches
  • Hamden: 2.7 inches
  • Harwinton: 5 inches
  • Killingworth: 2 inches
  • Ledyard Center: 2 inches
  • Lisbon: 3 inches
  • Manchester: 3.7 inches
  • Milford: 1 inch
  • Moosup: 3.8 inches
  • Morris: 5 inches
  • Naugatuck: 3 inches
  • New Haven: 1 inch
  • North Haven: 2.2 inches
  • Pomfret: 3.5 inches
  • Portland: 2.5 inches
  • Roxbury: 4 inches
  • Somers: 4.2 inches
  • Staffordville: 4.8 inches
  • Storrs: 3 inches
  • Stratford: 1.3 inches
  • Tolland: 4 inches
  • Vernon: 3.5 inches
  • Wallingford: 2 inches
  • West Granby: 4 inches
  • West Hartford: 3.3 inches
  • West Haven: 3 inches   
  • Weston: 2.6 inches
  • Woodbridge: 3.5 inches

