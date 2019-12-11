Snow fell overnight, leading to several school delays and closings on Wednesday morning. Here is a look at the snow totals.
Note: Data for all cities and towns is not available. Comment below and let us know how much snow you have.
- Ashford: 3 inches
- Bethel: 3.5 inches
- Bradley Airport: 3 inches
- Bridgeport Airport: 2.2 inches
- Bridgewater: 5 inches
- Burlington: 4.5 inches
- Chaplin: 3 inches
- Columbia: 3 inches
- Coventry: 4.1 inches
- Danbury: 3.7 inches
- Durham: 2.5 inches
- East Hartford: 2.8 inches
- Easton: 2.5 inches
- Enfield: 3 inches
- Fairfield: 2.1 inches
- Farmington: 3.7 inches
- Gilman: 3 inches
- Greenwich: 2.1 inches
- Guilford: 3 inches
- Hamden: 2.7 inches
- Harwinton: 5 inches
- Killingworth: 2 inches
- Ledyard Center: 2 inches
- Lisbon: 3 inches
- Manchester: 3.7 inches
- Milford: 1 inch
- Moosup: 3.8 inches
- Morris: 5 inches
- Naugatuck: 3 inches
- New Haven: 1 inch
- North Haven: 2.2 inches
- Pomfret: 3.5 inches
- Portland: 2.5 inches
- Roxbury: 4 inches
- Somers: 4.2 inches
- Staffordville: 4.8 inches
- Storrs: 3 inches
- Stratford: 1.3 inches
- Tolland: 4 inches
- Vernon: 3.5 inches
- Wallingford: 2 inches
- West Granby: 4 inches
- West Hartford: 3.3 inches
- West Haven: 3 inches
- Weston: 2.6 inches
- Woodbridge: 3.5 inches