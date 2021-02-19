Snow to Continue Through Friday Afternoon

After a snow-filled day yesterday, some occasional light snow will fall on and off through throughout the day and some schools have decided to move to a remote learning schedule on Friday. See the list here.
Roads Friday morning may be slippery, but conditions should not be terrible for driving.
The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for all of Connecticut.
As of Thursday evening, Old Saybrook had five inches of snow, Guilford and Clinton say 4.5", and Bridgeport had 3.4 inches. The shoreline saw higher totals than inland.
As snow coated roads Thursday, there were some traffic issues.
There could be a possibility of scattered snow into Friday afternoon.
An accumulation of three to six inches is expected statewide, according to the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather team.
The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch statewide ahead of the storm.
Some milder air might mean sleet will mix in along the immediate shoreline before the storm ends midday on Friday.
The best chance of higher snow totals will be in the northern half of the state.
Weekend looks clear and sunny.