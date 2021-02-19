Snow to Continue Through Friday Afternoon

After a snow-filled day yesterday, some occasional light snow will fall on and off through throughout the day and some schools have decided to move to a remote learning schedule on Friday. See the list here.

Good morning! Light snow, drizzle...I call it snizzle. It can freeze on bare surfaces, but most surfaces have a bit of snow (up to 6" in Killingworth) and more snow expected today. Tune in to @NBCConnecticut, we've got you covered, all day! pic.twitter.com/NSE2yu1nfq — Bob Maxon (@bobmaxon) February 19, 2021

Meteorologist Josh Cingranelli checked in from Essex while Snow Monster prowled the streets in Wethersfield.

Roads Friday morning may be slippery, but conditions should not be terrible for driving.

The NBC Connecticut meteorologists have issued a First Alert for all of Connecticut.

As of Thursday evening, Old Saybrook had five inches of snow, Guilford and Clinton say 4.5", and Bridgeport had 3.4 inches. The shoreline saw higher totals than inland.

Biggest concern today will be difficult travel. Light snow and freezing drizzle will continue throughout the day, but it won't amount to much! pic.twitter.com/2bYZlB0yRY — Kaitlyn McGrath (@KaitlynMcGrath) February 19, 2021

As snow coated roads Thursday, there were some traffic issues.

Roads are very slick in parts of the state. This truck rolled over in Lisbon on Town House Rd. The driver was extricated with no injuries. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/AuNpiDqfgx — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) February 18, 2021

There could be a possibility of scattered snow into Friday afternoon.

More snow is falling and some schools are dismissing students early.

Will be a very sharp gradient in snowfall amounts through 7 p.m. tonight. More than 3" at the shore and less than an inch across the interior. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/K0pPTJi0fg — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) February 18, 2021

An accumulation of three to six inches is expected statewide, according to the NBC Connecticut First Alert Weather team.

With more snow on the way, COVID-19 vaccine sites in Connecticut explain how they prepare and what to do if you are not comfortable heading to an appointment in the snow.

The National Weather Service issued a Winter Storm Watch statewide ahead of the storm.

Some milder air might mean sleet will mix in along the immediate shoreline before the storm ends midday on Friday.

The best chance of higher snow totals will be in the northern half of the state.

Weekend looks clear and sunny.

