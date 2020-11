After a weekend with record-breaking temperatures, the warmth will continue to start the work week.

You can soak up the sun today with highs near 77.

The current record is 76 in the Hartford are and 69 in the Bridgeport area. Both of those records were set in 1975.

Tomorrow is also sunny and warm with highs in the low 70s.

Wednesday continues the warmth with highs near 70.

Our first chance for rain this week is later on Wednesday where showers are possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.