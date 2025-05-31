Soggy Saturday to end May, warming trend to begin June

Scattered showers are likely on and off through the last day of May.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

After a rainy start to the day, a few showers and storms may reignite this afternoon and evening.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

There will be some dry time today, but it will be breezy with winds gusting up to 30 miles per hour.

Temperatures will likely top out in the 60s for much of the state this afternoon.

Rain ends early this evening, and clouds will slowly start to clear out overnight.

The first day of June is partly sunny with high temperatures in the 60s.

We'll warm into the 70s on Monday before jumping well into the 80s by the middle of the week.