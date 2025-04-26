Soggy Saturday with a few thunderstorms possible

Scattered showers are likely through Saturday with temperatures in the 50s and 60s.

There will be some dry time today, but when it's not raining, conditions will be foggy and muggy.

A few thunderstorms are possible later this afternoon and evening.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Severe weather is not expected, but heavier rainfall is possible at times.

Rain chances end before midnight tonight.

Precipitation totals could be upwards of an inch once all is said and done.

Sunday is cooler and windy with highs in the 50s and wind gusts up to 45 miles per hour.

Monday will be sunny and warmer with temperatures back in the 70s.