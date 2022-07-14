Some Conn. Towns See Damage From Passing Storms

Parts of eastern Connecticut are seeing damage after scattered storms moved through the state this evening.
Our First Alert meteorologists said wind gusts exceeded 55 mph in the Columbia and Willimantic area at about 6:10 p.m.
In Columbia, pictures show some downed trees and a billboard that blew over on Route 66.
Route 87 near Route 66 and Lake Road was closed due to trees and wires down but has since reopened.
Right after the storms, Eversource was reporting as many as 7,000 power outages, most being in the Hebron and Colchester area. As of 8:30 p.m., that number is down to about 1,600.
No severe weather alerts were issued.
The National Weather Service is investigating claims of storm damage.
The downpours made for some picturesque views as they passed through. Several rainbows were seen in the aftermath.
