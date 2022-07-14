storm damage

Some Conn. Towns See Damage From Passing Storms

Parts of eastern Connecticut are seeing damage after scattered storms moved through the state this evening.

Our First Alert meteorologists said wind gusts exceeded 55 mph in the Columbia and Willimantic area at about 6:10 p.m.

In Columbia, pictures show some downed trees and a billboard that blew over on Route 66.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Route 87 near Route 66 and Lake Road was closed due to trees and wires down but has since reopened.

Right after the storms, Eversource was reporting as many as 7,000 power outages, most being in the Hebron and Colchester area. As of 8:30 p.m., that number is down to about 1,600.

Local

Bolton

Students Develop Plan to Light Up Dark Tunnel on Bolton's River Hop Trail

flag football

Girls Connecticut Flag Football League Wraps Up First Season

No severe weather alerts were issued.

The National Weather Service is investigating claims of storm damage.

The downpours made for some picturesque views as they passed through. Several rainbows were seen in the aftermath.

You can get the latest forecast anytime here.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

This article tagged under:

storm damagefirst alert weatherfirst alert forecast
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us