Some Conn. Towns See Damage From Passing Storms

Parts of eastern Connecticut are seeing damage after scattered storms moved through the state this evening.

Our First Alert meteorologists said wind gusts exceeded 55 mph in the Columbia and Willimantic area at about 6:10 p.m.

Tons of tree damage in Columbia and Willimantic. Take a look at radar around 6:09 this evening when radar clocked winds at 55+ mph. Are you seeing any damage? #nbcct pic.twitter.com/2BP4GLkyMu — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) July 14, 2022

In Columbia, pictures show some downed trees and a billboard that blew over on Route 66.

Route 87 near Route 66 and Lake Road was closed due to trees and wires down but has since reopened.

Right after the storms, Eversource was reporting as many as 7,000 power outages, most being in the Hebron and Colchester area. As of 8:30 p.m., that number is down to about 1,600.

No severe weather alerts were issued.

The National Weather Service is investigating claims of storm damage.

A cool shot from our Farmington camera showing the heavy rain shower working into Avon. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/c9ivLbPpIb — Josh Cingranelli (@WeatherJosh) July 14, 2022

The downpours made for some picturesque views as they passed through. Several rainbows were seen in the aftermath.

