Tropical Storm Henri

Some Groton Residents Asked to Evacuate Ahead of Henri

Some Groton residents are being asked to voluntarily evacuate their homes because of a hurricane warning that's been issued ahead of the arrival of Henri.

Residents on the following streets are being asked to leave their homes starting at 10 p.m. on Saturday:

  • Shore Avenue
  • Beach Pond Road
  • Pine Island Road
  • Jupiter Point Road

The evacuation is not mandatory, but the city of Groton is recommending that residents who live on the above streets evacuate during the storm.

National Hurricane Center

The entire Connecticut shoreline is also facing a storm surge warning ahead of Henri, which is currently a tropical storm in the Atlantic Ocean off the Carolinas.

Gov. Ned Lamont is declaring a state of emergency ahead of the arrival of Henri, including activating the Connecticut National Guard. The governor is ordering 200 Guardsmen and Guardswomen to active duty beginning Saturday morning to support the state's response.

‘Be Patient’: Connecticut’s Power Companies Prepare for Significant Outages

