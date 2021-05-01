Some Showers, Warm Temps Expected Sunday

After a beautiful but somewhat cool Saturday, some milder weather is on the way for Sunday.

Temperatures will climb into the 70s across the state with a mixture of clouds and sun.

As a warm front moves through Sunday, we will see a few clouds and also a few scattered showers. Not much in the way of rain is expected but keep an eye on the western sky after about noon.

Best chance for showers tomorrow will be after noon. They'll be isolated but a few people will see some raindrops. #nbcct pic.twitter.com/7k8tkzmE69 — Ryan Hanrahan (@ryanhanrahan) May 2, 2021

Next week looks unsettled with numerous chances for showers from Monday afternoon right on through Saturday.

Temperatures will start the week on a mild not but cool to below average levels by the end of the week.