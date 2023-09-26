connecticut weather

Some sun later today after more rain showers

After days of rain, including soaking rains on Monday that brought 2 to 4 inches for many parts of the state, it will be a little bit better on Tuesday.

We do have some morning showers, mainly in the southern section of the state.

And we will have considerable cloudiness today with some sunny breaks developing later on.

The complete clearing will come tonight, and it will be chilly, in the 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny with high temperatures around 70.

Then, the shower chances go up again on Friday.

Sunday will be brighter than Saturday, but Saturday is OK too!

