Some sun later today after more rain showers

After days of rain, including soaking rains on Monday that brought 2 to 4 inches for many parts of the state, it will be a little bit better on Tuesday.

We do have some morning showers, mainly in the southern section of the state.

And we will have considerable cloudiness today with some sunny breaks developing later on.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The complete clearing will come tonight, and it will be chilly, in the 40s.

Wednesday and Thursday will be sunny with high temperatures around 70.

Then, the shower chances go up again on Friday.

Sunday will be brighter than Saturday, but Saturday is OK too!