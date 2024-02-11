Some towns in Conn. could see up to a foot of snow on Tuesday

The StormTracker meteorologists are tracking a storm that could bring as much as a foot of snow to parts of the state on Tuesday and a Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of Connecticut.

An area of low pressure is developing in Texas on Sunday. It will move to the northeast and will bring a round of precipitation into the state early Tuesday morning.

The snow may begin as a wintry mix of snow and rain, especially at the shore. A transition to all snow is expected on Tuesday morning when the snow may become heavy at times.

Parts of the state are expected to see 6 or more inches of snow. Higher elevations may see more than 10 inches of heavy, wet snow before the snow ends Tuesday afternoon.

A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for most of Connecticut for Tuesday except for the immediate shoreline.

The storm will also bring a round of wind to the state. Gusts of 30-40 mph look likely as the storm intensifies to our south on Tuesday morning into the early afternoon.

There will be changes to our initial thinking of forecast amounts for parts of the state. As new data comes in, stay with the StormTracker weather team by checking in with the weather blog.